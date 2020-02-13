Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,228. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

