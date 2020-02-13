Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in January

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.97. 349,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,718. Sun Communities has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,822,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,571,000 after buying an additional 106,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after buying an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

