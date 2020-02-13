Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.32.

SLF traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$65.29. 845,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,146. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$46.34 and a twelve month high of C$66.22. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.73.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total value of C$1,703,322.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,938,754.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

