Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.32.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 845,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.73. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$46.34 and a one year high of C$66.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

