Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,782,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $64,960.39.

On Thursday, January 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $437,751.64.

Sunrun stock remained flat at $$21.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,442,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 736,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 173,618 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

