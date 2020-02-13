SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

