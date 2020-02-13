SunTrust Banks Boosts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $30.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Redfin to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Redfin stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.41. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Redfin’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

