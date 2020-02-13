SunTrust Banks Increases Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

TEVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

