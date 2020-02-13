SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Upland Software Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will earn $1.27 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.