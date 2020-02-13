Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SUNW opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Sunworks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunworks by 124.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.