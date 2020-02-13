Super Zero Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $35.07 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00440865 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 228,284,543 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.