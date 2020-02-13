Susan M. Kanaya Sells 3,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCXI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

