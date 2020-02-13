sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $4.88 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $13,563.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,990,555 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

