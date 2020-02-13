Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Capital Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,254,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,784 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $21,400,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

