SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 989,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,534.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,436,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,273,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

