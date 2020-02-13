SwftCoin Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.85 or 0.06135885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00057606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00127838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

