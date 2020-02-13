Swing Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $84,573.00 and $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

