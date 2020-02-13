Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Peter M. Thomas Sells 75,000 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 2,740,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Switch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

