Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 2,740,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,342. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. Switch has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $290,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,289,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,292,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,620 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

