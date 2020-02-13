Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $8,494.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

