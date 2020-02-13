Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Synchrony Financial worth $161,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

