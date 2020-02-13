Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1,154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,606 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 115,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,404. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

