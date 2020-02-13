Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

