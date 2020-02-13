Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.39). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,547. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.59. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

