Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Synthetix Network Token has a total market cap of $153.53 million and $908,313.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00009108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 169,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,836,054 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Kucoin, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.