TaaS Trading Up 52.3% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $244.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00008027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. Over the last week, TaaS has traded up 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

