Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

