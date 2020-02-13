Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

TTK opened at €11.78 ($13.70) on Thursday. Takkt has a 12-month low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 12-month high of €15.98 ($18.58). The stock has a market cap of $772.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.18 and a 200-day moving average of €11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

