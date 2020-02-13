Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.30 to -$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.9 million to $65.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.39 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.44–1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Talend stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

