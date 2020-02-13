Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.44 to -$1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million to $279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.98 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.44–1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 712,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of -0.09.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

