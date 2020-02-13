Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Shares of TGE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

