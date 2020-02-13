Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 510,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,260. The stock has a market cap of $963.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

