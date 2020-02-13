Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TANH opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

