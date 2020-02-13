Targa Resources (TRGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.74. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

