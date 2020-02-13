Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

ASX TGR traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching A$4.60 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.40. Tassal Group has a 52 week low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of A$5.25 ($3.72). The firm has a market cap of $953.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

About Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.