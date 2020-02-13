Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

News articles about Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Taubman Centers earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE TCO opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

