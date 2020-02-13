Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Director Peter R. Lane Sells 31,848 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 2,394,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,533. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

