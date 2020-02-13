TC Pipelines (TCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TC Pipelines to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $44.65.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCP. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.