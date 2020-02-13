Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,470,805.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

