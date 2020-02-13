TD Securities Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$81.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.25.

TSE:TIH traded down C$2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.16. 190,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.05. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$58.41 and a 12-month high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

