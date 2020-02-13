TD Securities Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$75.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

WFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$2.20 to C$2.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.91.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$43.93 and a 52-week high of C$73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.76.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

