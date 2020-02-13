TD Securities Increases Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.33. 514,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,813. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of $508.69 million and a P/E ratio of -66.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at C$201,828.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,303 shares of company stock worth $41,321.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

