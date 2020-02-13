TD Securities Raises Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.36. 53,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$20.73. The stock has a market cap of $793.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.27.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

