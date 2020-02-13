Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 72,327 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,608,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.