Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 232,400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,400 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.38% of Lamb Weston worth $47,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.09. 506,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,955. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

