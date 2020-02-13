Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $120.12 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,845 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.83% of Citrix Systems worth $120,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. 867,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,670,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.