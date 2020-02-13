Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $47.55 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.20. 1,437,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.51 and its 200 day moving average is $294.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $211.14 and a one year high of $318.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.