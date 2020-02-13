Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101,870 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $110,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $207.40. 9,492,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

