Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 175,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,177,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,474,000 after buying an additional 102,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $4,503,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $273.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.42.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

