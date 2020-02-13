TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,594.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $175,660.00 and $6,594.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.